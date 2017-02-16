WATCH: Hillary Simon is live at the scene of a forest fire in Henderson Co. Tune in now.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

WARM UP UNDERWAY: We move into the 50's today under mostly sunny skies, and this is only the beginning. Friday we'll hit the 60's, and before the weekend is over we could see 70! Byron will let us know why February is being held hostage, and won't reemerge anytime soon.

TRUMP WHITE HOUSE: A growing number of politicians say they want to know how close the president's ties to Russia really are. The Wall Street Journal reports that US spies are withholding *how* they gather intelligence out of fear the White House is compromised.

INDIANA MURDER INVESTIGATION: A murder investigation is underway in Delphi, Indiana following the discovery of the bodies of two teenage girls.

WILDFIRES: Wildfire season seems to be cranking up a little early. There's a forest fire burning at this hour in Henderson County. With dry weather in the forecast, this could be a persistent issue moving into spring. Hillary Simon is live in the Spottsville area on Sunrise.

HIGHWAY MEETING: We'll tell you about a meeting tonight in which Indiana Transportation officials want to hear your thoughts on plans to re pave some roads in Dubois and Warrick Counties.

INDIANA HOOPS: Indiana fall just short on the road last night in Minnesota.

POWERBALL: No one won the big prize in last night's drawing for 310 million dollars, according to the Powerball website. Where the jackpot goes from here on Sunrise.



