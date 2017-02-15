Police arrest 7 in Madisonville fraud scheme

Madisonville police say they broke up a fraud scheme that had been on-going for nearly a year.

Police arrested 7 people in the case.

Three of them, Britney and Jarron Ramsey, and Dekayvious Duvall were taken to the Hopkins County jail.

Officers say the suspects scammed several area financial institutions by opening up fake accounts.

Officers say they stole nearly $40,000.

