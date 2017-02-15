Local tavern getting new owner and undergoing a transformation

An iconic hangout in Haynie's Corner is changing ownership and that new owner says she wants to tap into the local culture.

For 41 years, Danny Baumgart has been serving up drinks at a local landmark, the Haynie's Corner Pub.

But next week, he'll mix his last drink and pass his shaker on, ushering in a new era for the tavern.

"A year ago, jokingly, I told Danny, I'm going to buy that bar from you one day and it just happened," said new owner Moriah Rose Hobgood.

Moriah, or Mo as she's known, was destined to own her own bar.

Her grandfather and father owned their own taverns.

"I'm 28, so there's plenty of time that if I mess up I have time to fix it," said Hobgood.

But Mo has big plans for the place, a recipe she believes will be a success at tapping into the city's cultural district.

As an artist herself, she knows a thing or two about serving up 'top shelf' creativity.

"I love the local artists we have around here, so I would love to be able to display local artist's artwork and just as a whole the product we produce, I feel like is an art in itself, so I definitely appreciate the cocktail scene," said Hobgood.

The building built in 1941 started out as a grocery store and butcher shop.

But like the area around it, transformed in the 1940's into a neighborhood tavern, in a location that's undergone a renaissance of sorts over the last few years.

"Within the past two years, it's been insane to watch what it's grown into," said Hobgood. "It is only getting bigger and better. Give it a year and you won't even recognize it from what it is now."

When the Haynie's Corner Pub calls its 'last call' next week, this iconic bar will once again go under another transformation when it re-opens as "Mo's House."

"Put a lot of love into it, like it already is," said Hobgood.

Last call at the bar will be one week from Wednesday.

Mo hopes to open "Mo's House" at the end of May.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.