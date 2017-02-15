Owensboro-Daviess Co. Regional Airport kicking off marketing campaign

The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional airport is looking to kick off a new marketing campaign which it hopes will help boost the numbers of visitors flying Allegiant Air.

The airport board met Monday night and started planning this new marketing strategy to make up for the Allegiant travelers they may be losing soon.

In May, Louisville is also adding an Allegiant flight to Orlando. I met with airport manager, Bob Whitmer, who tells us while the passenger counts for Allegiant have been trending away recently, the numbers are still good overall.

The airport currently competes with Evansville who also has the Allegiant flight to Orlando..and now they will have this new competition.

The airport board is prepared to lose some travelers closer to the Louisville area in May such as Corydon, Indiana or Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

That's why the board hopes this new marketing strategy will target western Kentucky and cities such as Madisonville, Bowling Green, Paducah, and even dip down into Nashville. That's how they want to make up for the numbers lost.

"We are going to market Owensboro as low fares to Orlando, non-stop flights, and it's much more convenient to come into Owensboro than it is Nashville. The traffic. The parking rates. The TSA lines. Everything is much easier," Whitmer says.

