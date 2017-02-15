Owensboro-Daviess Co. Regional Airport kicking off marketing campaign

About 500 AT&T workers are striking right now in Evansville. Several thousand are striking across the country.More >>
There are some who achieve perfect attendance as a high school student. There are fewer who make it from middle school through 12th grade.More >>
Union County High School pitcher Evyn Hendrickson made her first appearance in the circle after an injury a month ago that nearly cost her everything.More >>
You may not know this, but Daviess County has a semi-pro football team, and the team is gearing up for their first game on Saturday.More >>
It's called the Twin Rivers Restaurant for a reason. It's at the corner of the White and Wabash rivers. Flooding a few weeks ago forced the owner to use a boat just to get to it. Six inches of flooding, almost reaching the building.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
