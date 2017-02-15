Vanderburgh Co. Mental Health Court officially certified

More funding means the Vanderburgh County's Mental Health Court could help more people, and court officials are looking forward to doing that.

Mental health courts came to the county in 2013 and have since helped hundreds of people get the treatment they need.

In Vanderburgh County, we've learned one in every five offenders has a mental health issue, but federal, state and local dollars for treatment are just not enough to help.

When the country started it's services, the mental health courts only dealt with misdemeanor violations, but now they're taking low-level felony offenders.

That's why Judge Les Shively says Wednesday's announcement Vanderburgh's mental health court is now "state certified" will make a big impact; being certified means the county can apply for most grants.

"Once we know some funding sources and put together a budget is to start looking for a full-time director in the mental health court that can oversee the entire operation, and work with the judges and work with the therapist because that's the way you're supposed to do it," Judge Les Shively said.

This makes Vanderburgh County only one of two full services, state certified mental health courts in the state.

