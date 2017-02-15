Boonville attorney suspended from practicing law

A Boonville attorney has been suspended from practicing law for at least the next three years.

According to an Indiana Supreme Court disciplinary order, Gene Emmons wrote $20,000 in checks to himself from the account of an 88-year-old incapacitated woman who was living in a nursing home.

According to the order, Emmons wrote on the check's subject line it was for legal fees.

Emmons will have to apply to the court and prove his professional rehabilitation to be reinstated to practice law.

