Defense claims Billy Joe Miles not competent to stand trial

There's a new development in the criminal case against Owensboro businessmen Billy Joe Miles.

The court recently ordered Miles to be evaluated by a psychiatrist.

According to legal documents we obtained, Miles' defense team believes he is not competent to stand trial because of dementia.

Miles is accused of sexual assaulting a health care worker assisting him at his home.

Right now, he's scheduled to go to trial in September.

