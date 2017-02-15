Defense claims Billy Joe Miles not competent to stand trial - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Defense claims Billy Joe Miles not competent to stand trial

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

There's a new development in the criminal case against Owensboro businessmen Billy Joe Miles.

The court recently ordered Miles to be evaluated by a psychiatrist. 

According to legal documents we obtained, Miles' defense team believes he is not competent to stand trial because of dementia. 

Miles is accused of sexual assaulting a health care worker assisting him at his home.

Right now, he's scheduled to go to trial in September. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly