Britton's Bullpen opens in Boonville

BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Baseball comes naturally for some, but even the best athletes train in the off-season.

Major League Baseball's Jerad Eickhoff has spent many hours training at a place called Britton's Bullpen in Olney, Illinois.

Now, Britton's has opened another location in Boonville.

Megan Thompson shows us what they teach. 

