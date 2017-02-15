Daviess Co. spay and neuter voucher aimed at controlling pet population

The free spay vouchers are being funded by a $3,000 donation (WFIE)

Daviess County Animal Control is teaming up with several local veterinarians to help reduce the pet population in the area.

People who own a female pit bull can pick up a free voucher and have their dog spayed at a vet. In order to qualify, people have to be at least 18-years-old and be considered low income.

So far, more than 22 pit bulls have been spayed.

"A lot of shelters put them down immediately," said Jennifer Jackson at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. "Once you get to know the breed you'll actually really like them. They're funny, quirky, playful dogs."

The free spay vouchers are being funded by a $3,000 donation.

