Oakland City house fire under arson investigation

An arson investigation is underway.

Fire Chief Jim Deffendall says there were no utilities on at the house on 331 South Mulberry Street, and it's on the city's Blight Elimination Project demolition list.

The neighbor who called in the fire, Chris Culver, says crews responded quickly, but it was too late. There was even damage to his home.

"I was thinking a hot ember could catch my roof on fire, so I asked the fire department to water down my house for me, which they did, but the damage was already done," said Culver.

Despite the blaze, Vice President at Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana, Debbie Bennett-Stearsman, says the house will remain on the blight elimination list.

It is scheduled to be bid out for demolition March 7, along with 23 other homes on the list.

