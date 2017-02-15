Oakland City house fire under arson investigation

About 500 AT&T workers are striking right now in Evansville. Several thousand are striking across the country.More >>
There are some who achieve perfect attendance as a high school student. There are fewer who make it from middle school through 12th grade.More >>
Union County High School pitcher Evyn Hendrickson made her first appearance in the circle after an injury a month ago that nearly cost her everything.More >>
You may not know this, but Daviess County has a semi-pro football team, and the team is gearing up for their first game on Saturday.More >>
It's called the Twin Rivers Restaurant for a reason. It's at the corner of the White and Wabash rivers. Flooding a few weeks ago forced the owner to use a boat just to get to it. Six inches of flooding, almost reaching the building.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.More >>
