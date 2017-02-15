KWC Men in thick of Midwest Region race

The first regional rankings of the 2016-17 men’s basketball season were released on Wednesday afternoon with the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team coming in at fourth in the Midwest.

Boasting an overall record of 22-2, the Panthers have reeled off 20 straight wins, and have a chance to tie the program record for most consecutive wins in a single season that currently sits at 21. The win streak is also the fourth active longest across all of the NCAA, behind Gonzaga (26), Northwest Missouri (23) and Whitman (23).

Kentucky Wesleyan has also had much success at home, riding a 43 home game winning streak at the Owensboro Sportcenter. It is the longest active home win streak among all NCAA Divisions, and ranks third among home winning streaks at the Sportscenter. The second longest was 50 games, from November of 1983 to January of 1986 when Mike Pollio was the Head Coach and Ray Harper was a starting point guard. Harper went on to beat the streak from January of 1997 to February of 2000 with 58 straight victories at home.

The Panthers are ranked in the top ten nationally in three statistical categories. They sit in fifth in field-goal percentage at 52.3, sixth in scoring margin at 19.0, and eighth in scoring offense averaging 91.0 points per game. All three marks are good for first in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

The Panthers return home this week to host a pair of G-MAC games starting on Thursday, Feb. 16 against Cedarville at 7:45 pm. Saturday, Feb. 18 marks senior day for the Panthers as they host Ohio Valley at 3:15 pm CT. Kentucky Wesleyan clinched the top spot in the G-MAC this weekend and the right to host the conference tournament March 2-4 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Department