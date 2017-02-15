Benefit to help German Township firefighter hurt in motorcycle crash

There's an update on the German Township firefighter hurt in a motorcycle crash.

Lt. Christopher Taylor is still in this hospital, but his friends, family, and even the community are coming together to help raise money for medical bills.

We learned they put together several fundraisers and events over the next month.

His friends say that this is something that Chris himself, would be doing for others.Evansville Hoses hockey team wants you to join them Saturday March 18 at Swonder Ice Arena at a benefit game for Lt. Taylor.

They will be playing Dayton Firefighter's Hockey.

Here are the details on the other benefits:

-GoFund me account: https://www.gofundme.com/christaylorgtfd

-McCutchanville Fire Department Chili Dinner: February 19 at 11:00 am-5:00 pm at Station 10, 7707 N. St. Joseph Ave. Evansville, Indiana. 47720

-Azzip Pizza Giveback: February 20 at all Evansville and Newburgh locations, just mention his name when you pay and 20% will go to the cause.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.