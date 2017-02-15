Lady Eagles in the running for regional berth

University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball debuted at No. 8 in the first NCAA Division II Midwest Region rankings.

The Screaming Eagles, ranked No. 22 in the Division II Media Poll and No. 24 in the WBCA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, are sporting a 15-4 regional record and a 17-4 mark against Division II competition this year.

Ashland University, the top-ranked team in the nation, opened as the No. 1 team in the regional rankings, while Great Lakes Valley Conference West Division leader Drury University is ranked No. 2.

Saginaw Valley State University, Ursuline College and Lewis University rounded out the top five teams in the rankings, while Michigan Tech University and Bellarmine University are ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Grand Valley State University and Ohio Dominican University rounded out the rankings at No. 9 and No 10, respectively.

The NCAA II Midwest Region rankings are comprised of teams from the GLVC, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. USI was one of four GLVC teams in the rankings, while the GLIAC had five teams and the GMAC had one (Ursuline).

The NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament is comprised of eight teams, with the GLVC, GLIAC and GMAC Tournament winners receiving automatic bids and at-large bids going to teams from the top eight of the regional rankings.

USI, which has a one-game lead in the GLVC East Division, hosts the University of Illinois Springfield Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for its Play4Kay game, while Senior Day is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

NCAA II Midwest Region Rankings (Feb. 15, 2017)

Overall In-Region Rk. School DII Record Record 1. Ashland 25-0 25-0 2. Drury 22-3 22-3 3. Saginaw Valley State 19-5 18-4 4. Ursuline 19-5 19-3 5. Lewis 20-4 20-4 6. Michigan Tech 17-6 17-6 7. Bellarmine 19-5 19-5 8. Southern Indiana 17-4 15-4 9. Grand Valley State 17-6 16-6 10. Ohio Dominican 16-9 16-9

