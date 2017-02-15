Otters closer gets contract with World Champs

The Chicago Cubs have signed right-handed pitcher Randy McCurry.



“Randy continued in a long line of good closers,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “He shortened the game for us, I had a lot of confidence in him getting the last three outs.



“His skill level was certainly above the level of the league and we wish him the best of luck with the Cubs’ organization.”



McCurry, a Tupelo, Okla. native, finished the regular season with 23 saves for the Otters and made 35 appearances. He struck out 41 batters and finished with a 2.11 ERA in 34 innings of regular season work.



“It’s great for the organization as a whole, the commitment of Mr. (Bill) Bussing to provide good quality family entertainment as well as giving these players the opportunity to move on,” McCauley said. “It’s something the whole Otters’ organization can be proud of.”



In the postseason, McCurry made four appearances and finished with three saves in 3.2 innings of work while not allowing an earned run.



“It’s pretty cool, we won a championship last year and the Cubs won the World Series,” McCauley said. “He was actually out in Arizona throwing to big league hitters and was seen that way.



“His maturity on the field and off is certainly going to help him.”



McCurry previously played for the Hillsboro Hops in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization in 2013 and he’s excited for the opportunity to be back in affiliated baseball.



“It’s a really good feeling,” McCurry said. “This next year is definitely going to be a good year to be a Cub.”



After playing a season in Evansville, McCurry appreciates the support he received from the local community.



“I love it, it felt more like family,” he said. “It was a really good atmosphere, the town was big enough but it seemed like everyone remembered you.”



McCurry is the fourth pitcher on last season’s roster to be signed by an affiliated organization. Max Duval and Ryan Atkinson were signed by the Diamondbacks’ organization while Matt Wivinis landed with the New York Yankees.



Evansville will open the regular season in Marion, Ill. May 12 against the Southern Illinois Miners at 7:05 p.m. and will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 19 against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m.??

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations