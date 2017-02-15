New building to be built on old brewery property

The remaining field where the former Sterling Brewery once stood, will be retail space by next year.

Construction has begun at the northwest corner of Fulton Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway on an 8,400 square-foot retail complex, with four tenants.

It will be right next to SS&C Technologies.

As of yet, we don't know what businesses are going in, but the area planning commission tells us that at least one of the businesses will be a restaurant.

The building is supposed to be finished sometime this spring.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.