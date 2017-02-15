KSP announces new task force

Kentucky's top law enforcement agency has announced a new team to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state.

Kentucky State Police announced Wednesday a six-member investigative team has been formed as a unit based in Frankfort.

The team will automatically investigate any shooting involving a state trooper.

It will review other officer-involved shootings on a case-by-case basis when requested by the affected police agency.

The unit consists of three lieutenants, two sergeants, and one detective.

Last year, state police investigated 19 shootings involving officers from other police agencies.

KSP says it has investigated 29 of its officers who were involved in shooting incidents since 2015.

