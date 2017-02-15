Evansville to host OVC Tournament in 2018

The Ohio Valley Conference is bringing its post-season tournament to the Ford Center in 2018.

Officials tell us they've been in the bidding process for this Tournament for the past several months and just found out on Monday that they won.

On February 14, 2018, games will be played over the course of four days at the Ford Center, bringing in thousands of people.

All of it for the Ohio Valley Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championship

Jason Sands with the Evansville Sports Corporation tells they showed officials the great track record Evansville has hosting events like this and talked about our thriving downtown and its ability to entertain out of town guests.

Sands says Evansville is in a great location right in the center of the Ohio Valley Conference, making it easy for players and their families to get here.

We learned the new DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Evansville will be the host hotel, booking some of the 1,800 hotel rooms for this event.

We're told officials are planning to make it easy for those out of town guests to discover what Evansville has to offer by creating packages for people to stay and enjoy their time during the games.

