Evansville to host OVC Tournament in 2018

The Madisonville softball team isn't a team built for the long haul because they tend to end games early in run-rule fashion.
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
The USI Softball team sealed the deal on the programs first ever NCAA Mid-West Region Title sweeping Wayne state this week giving them a record of 46-12.
The No. 8 seed Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team held off elimination for the second straight game on Saturday, defeating the No. 7 seed St. Joseph's College 4-1 during day three of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
A seven-run third inning proved the difference on Saturday afternoon as the University of Evansville baseball team dropped an 11-4 decision to visiting Dallas Baptist in the regular season finale at Charles H. Braun Stadium.
