Habitat organizing outreach program

Union County High School pitcher Evyn Hendrickson made her first appearance in the circle after an injury a month ago that nearly cost her everything.More >>
You may not know this, but Daviess County has a semi-pro football team, and the team is gearing up for their first game on Saturday.More >>
It's called the Twin Rivers Restaurant for a reason. It's at the corner of the White and Wabash rivers. Flooding a few weeks ago forced the owner to use a boat just to get to it. Six inches of flooding, almost reaching the building.More >>
According to police, it happened Friday morning at US Bank in the 2800 block of Frederica St.More >>
Martin Sales and Vacuum Service opened up on North Main Street more than 50 years ago.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
School officials vowed to fire an employee who lifted a student off the ground by his neck.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's bag and called police.More >>
