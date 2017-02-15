Habitat organizing outreach program

There was a great turnout Wednesday for the Evansville Habitat for Humanity meeting to organize outreach abroad.

Volunteers are preparing for their Global Village trip later this year.

Possible locations Include Cambodia, Kenya, the Philippines, or Thailand.

They say the cost will be roughly between $2,500 and $4,000 a piece, but organizers say don't worry about the cost.

They have ways to help you raise the funds and want to get as many people involved as possible.

Those other projects include providing clean water and building smokeless stoves. If you want to get involved, there will be another meeting on March 15t at 11:30 a.m. at Turoni's on Main Street.

If you would like to learn more, click here.