Spencer Co. nursery gains certification

Family Roots Nursery in Dale, Indiana was named a 2017 Proven Winners Certified Garden Center.

The training helps the staff to be the most knowledgeable in the area and to help customers choose what is best for their home and garden.

Co-Owner Andrea Peters told us that to her knowledge, they are the only plant provider in the Tri-State with this certification. Peters says this certification really helps them stand out against competitors.

"We like to set ourselves aside," Peters told us. "We strive for the knowledge aspect, the quality aspect, and just to make ourselves the number one spot."

Peters says with this training they're going to learn everything there is to know about a plant a customer purchases.

