IL agriculture jobs could get boost if proposal becomes law

Agricultural jobs could get a boost if a proposal becomes law (WFIE)

Agricultural jobs could get a boost if a proposal becomes law.

The bi-partisan plan is to offer tax credits to biotechnology businesses that make and sell renewable products from renewable sources.

One of the bill's sponsors says Illinois is poised to lead the nation in developing renewable products.

"I'm not sure how much the bill will encourage the development of new technologies that are already in the pipeline other than providing a financial incentive for those who are producing," Dr. Matthew Rendleman, the Associate Professor of Agriculture Business Economics said.

Another sponsor believes there is potential for Central Illinois to be at the center of the $20-billion biotech industry.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.