Attendance up after hundreds sick at Castle HS - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Attendance up after hundreds sick at Castle HS

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Crews cleaning at Castle High School(WFIE) Crews cleaning at Castle High School(WFIE)
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

Good news for Castle High School.

Officials tell us attendance numbers are up, after hundreds were sick earlier this week.

Over the weekend we reported about 30 Castle students got sick while returning from a show choir competition in Ft. Wayne.  

On Monday, a stomach virus at the school sent more than 200 students home.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly