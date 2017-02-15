Statewide burn ban active until April 30

Spring Forest Fire Season across Kentucky started Wednesday.

This means that a burn ban is in effect in every county across the state until Spring ends April 30.

The ban prohibits any person from burning from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry urges residents to exercise caution when burning debris.

The group says they responded to 78 wildfires since January, 40% of which came from debris. They warn that if you do burn, be sure to wait for a day that isn't windy and to watch over the fire until completely extinguished.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.