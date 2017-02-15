Goebel Soccer Complex transferred to CVB

Evansville's Goebel Soccer Complex will soon be under new management.

The action was taken Wednesday at the Parks Board meeting to transfer the northeast side fields from the city park's department's care to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

CVB Executive Director Bob Warren tells us it will be a step in the right direction for the fields and that it only makes sense since they already operate the neighboring Deaconess sports park.

"It's obviously a win-win for Evansville," said Warren. "We're going to be continuing to provide a quality of life investment at the park for our local soccer players and in addition to that, it's going to help us with travel teams that boost our economic development in our community."

Warren hopes that the number of activities there will grow and that they can take the complex to a higher level.

