Lane restrictions for Henderson drivers heading to Evansville

A traffic alert for drivers traveling from Henderson to Evansville.

Right now there is a northbound lane restriction until 5 p.m. Wednesday for guardrail upgrades.

Crews will be back working on the northbound bridge from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

They will continue to install a solar navigation lighting system on Friday. The contractor will start at 9 p.m. and continue around the clock this weekend until sometime Sunday.

