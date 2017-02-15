Lane restrictions for Henderson drivers heading to Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Lane restrictions for Henderson drivers heading to Evansville

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A traffic alert for drivers traveling from Henderson to Evansville.  

Right now there is a northbound lane restriction until 5 p.m. Wednesday for guardrail upgrades. 

Crews will be back working on the northbound bridge from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

They will continue to install a solar navigation lighting system on Friday.  The contractor will start at 9 p.m. and continue around the clock this weekend until sometime Sunday.  

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly