Drakesboro family loses everything in fire

A family's home has been destroyed by fire in Drakesboro, Kentucky.

It broke out 7 a.m. Wednesday on Hall Street.

Everyone made it out safely.

The homeowner says she dropped her grandchildren off at the bus stop, and when she came back, flames were shooting out of the window.

She was able to bang on the window to wake up a couple who was sleeping. They are expecting a baby and lost all of their possessions.

The family's six dogs made it out, but they say four cats and an iguana were killed. The family set up a gofundme page. You can check it out here -- http://gofund.me/yf48ff-family-in-need-after-house-fire

The family says fire officials got here quickly and put the fire out before it spread to neighboring houses. pic.twitter.com/BzpV5cpQ22 — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) February 15, 2017

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.