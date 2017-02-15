Endangered owl pair shows up on Valentine's Day

Indiana DNR officials are hoping love is in the air.

They say a newly positioned barn owl camera showed a pair of the endangered birds on Valentine's Day.

"Statewide, there's anywhere, annually, 10 to 15 breeding pairs, and that is it in Indiana," says Wesselman Nature Center's Program Animal Curator, Erin Gray.

Only 30 birds total. Those are the stats from 2015. The decline is due to the loss of grassland habitat. Hopefully, those numbers are on the rise with DNR placing nest boxes throughout the state. To see a wild one in Indiana is still rare.

"They're kind of secretive as far as birds go," says Gray. "So a lot of people interaction, if you do we prefer that you don't tell anybody. Because a lot of people checking them out will actually make them leave and they won't come back every year."

Whereas if they do find a successful area, they'll want to reuse it. So the best way to watch them is with the ever so popular nest cameras.

"Talking about an animal is one thing but being able to have a one on one connection and a one on one experience, it makes you fall in love," says Gray. "You can't help but want to see more animals in the wild."

You may recognize them from the heart shape formed by the feathers around their face, giving them the nickname, sweat heart owls. They are also commonly called ghost owls because they don't hoot they way many owls do.

"They do a scream, almost like an old woman," says Gray. "It's kind of eerie. And a lot of farmers would come into their barn late at night and they're mostly white underneath and they fly silently. So, they wouldn't hear them flying but they would hear this screech and see white and they thought it was a ghost in their barn when it was really just an owl trying to scare them away, I'm sure."

If you do hear the scream of one in Indiana, we'll hope that's a good sign that their numbers are growing.

Experts say barn owls typically lay their eggs in March or April, with chicks hatching in April or May.

The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Wildlife Diversity Program has placed more than 300 barn owl nest boxes since 1984. Learn how to build your own nest box.

