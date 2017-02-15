Owensboro teen charged with 8 counts of arson

Police have arrested an Owensboro teen in connection with several arsons.

According to police, officers responded to a dumpster fire at the Kroger in the 1600 block of Starlite Drive and a vehicle fire at Good Shepherd Church in the 3000 block of Bittel Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police used a K-9 unit to track the suspect and found 18-year-old Gary W. Milam walking on the Greenbelt.

After being questioned by detectives, Milam was arrested for the two fires as well as six additional arson cases from 2016.

Milam is currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center. He is facing eight counts of arson.

