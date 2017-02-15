Report: Henderson robbery suspect said someone else planned crime, 'told him to do it'

A Henderson man is accused of robbing someone at gunpoint.

Police say 19-year-old Christian B. Vaughn was arrested early Wednesday morning on a robbery charge and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

According to police, the robbery happened Tuesday evening in an alley between 12th and 13th Street. The victim told officers that Vaughn robbed him at gunpoint and took approximately $140 cash from him.

Vaughn was brought in and questioned about what happened and police say he admitted that he used a fake gun in the robbery and took money from the victim.

Police say Vaughn told them that another person planned the robbery and told him to do it.

The investigation is still open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Henderson police at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

