Police: 50 lbs. of synthetic marijuana found in Evansville home

An Evansville man is in jail after police say they found over 50 pounds of synthetic marijuana in his house.

According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Appel was arrested for an active felony warrant during a car stop near Kratzville and Huber Tuesday afternoon.

During the stop, officers found over a pound of synthetic marijuana in the car as well as about $2,000 in cash.



Police then got a search warrant for Appel's home in the 3000 block of Hawaii Drive. We're told officers found over 50 pounds more of synthetic marijuana in the house.

Appel is charged with dealing in synthetic cannabinoids and possession of synthetic cannabinoids.

