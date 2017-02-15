Missing Henderson man with dementia found

A missing Henderson man has been found.

According to police, 85-year-old Bennie Harvey went missing from a home in the 400 block of South Alvasia Street sometime between 1 and 3 Wednesday morning.

Police say Harvey was found around 10:30 near the railroad tracks at the end of Center St.

We're told Harvey suffers from dementia and has wandered off before.

