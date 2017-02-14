Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Vincennes

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Vincennes has died.

According to Indiana State Police, the suspect, now identified as 35-year-old David Zimmerman, of Princeton, was shot during an incident with authorities Tuesday night at a gas station on Old Decker Road, near Highway 41.

ISP says troopers had been looking for Zimmerman on a felony parole violation warrant for manslaughter.

NEW from @ISPEvansville: "A felony parole warrant for manslaughter had been issued earlier this month out of Gibson County for Zimmerman." — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) February 15, 2017

State police say the shooting happened around 9 when a pickup truck matching the description of the one driven by Zimmerman pulled into the Chuckles parking lot.

Troopers in an unmarked car pulled up behind Zimmerman's truck and we're told at that point Zimmerman put his truck in reverse and hit the front of the ISP vehicle.

ISP says Master Trooper Shaun Hannon, Trooper Korey Mauck and Trooper Justin Bean opened fire when Zimmerman reached for a weapon. We're told a handgun was found in Zimmerman's truck after the shooting.

Officer involved shooting follow up--> troopers found gun in suspect car after shooting pic.twitter.com/9jr82AQOUd — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) February 15, 2017

Zimmerman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where he died from his injuries. The Knox County coroner says he died of multiple gun shot wounds to the torso area.

The Indiana State Police SWAT team and the U.S. Marshals Task Force were worked together last night on this case.

Trooper Todd Ringle says this is an on-going investigation.

No troopers were hurt.

