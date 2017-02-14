Screaming Eagles get set from final week at the PAC

Dispatch confirms police are on the scene of possible shooting. It happened in the area of Delaware and Lafayette.More >>
The chance of rain is not going to stop a special fundraiser planned for one very brave boy. 11-year-old Dale Howser recently received a heart transplant.More >>
Praying for a hometown hero. Thursday night, people came together to pray for motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden of Owensboro.More >>
It is one of the highest ranked schools in the country and was ranked as the 7th most challenging high school in the country by the Washington Post.More >>
A Daviess County deputy who was arrested last month for assault has been terminated.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Editor's Note: Following is the city's statement in its entirety: City of New Orleans to Begin Removal of Final Confederate Monument Robert E. Lee Statue at Lee Circle Celebrating the “Lost Cause of the Confederacy”, Outlines Future Plans for Statues and Former Statue Locations Post-RemovalMore >>
