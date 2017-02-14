Lady Eagles open season with doubleheader sweep

University of Southern Indiana Softball scored six unanswered runs to complete a double-header sweep of defending NCAA Division II champion and No. 1-ranked University of North Alabama in its 2017 season-opener Tuesday afternoon.

USI (2-0) earned a 3-0 victory in the game one before taking the nightcap, 6-1.

Game 1: USI 3, UNA 0

Freshman pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) tossed a three-hit, complete-game shutout in her collegiate debut as the Screaming Eagles opened the season with a 3-0 win over North Alabama.

Junior first baseman Marleah Fossett (Brownsburg, Indiana) had an RBI-single in the top of the fourth inning to give USI a 1-0 lead; then junior third baseman Mena Fulton (Bloomington, Indiana) hit a two-run home run in the seventh frame to put the Eagles up 3-0.

Leonhardt (1-0) fanned six batters and retired the side three times to earn the victory. She issued just one walk and one hit batter. Both Fossett and Fulton went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Eagles’ offense.

Game 2: USI 6, UNA 1

USI rallied from a one-run deficit to complete the two-game sweep with a 6-1 victory over the Lions. Fulton tied the game with an RBI-single in the top of the fourth inning, while senior shortstop Lexi Reese (Lebanon, Indiana) had an RBI-single to open up a four-run fifth inning for the Eagles.

Senior catcher Haley Hodges (Portage, Indiana), who was 3-of-4 at the plate in game two, followed Reese’s hit with a two-out, two-run single to put USI up 4-1. Fossett finished the scoring in the next at-bat with a single to drive in Hodges.

The Eagles took advantage of a North Alabama error to add their final tally in the sixth inning.

Sophomore hurler Courtney Atkisson (Bringhurst, Indiana) picked up the complete-game victory as she surrendered just one run off four hits in seven innings of work. Atkisson (1-0) had a strikeout and issued just one walk in her season debut.

North Alabama saw its six-game winning streak come to a close as it fell to 8-4 on the year.

USI returns to action February 24 when it takes on Trevecca Nazarene University and Ferris State University in the Midwest Region Crossover at Deaconess Sports Park in Evansville.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department