Construction will soon begin on a $3.8 million sewer plant

City leaders in Hawesville announced on Tuesday that construction will soon get started on a $3.8 million sewer plant.

After years of searching for money, they now have enough funding to begin the project.

Just minutes into the meeting, Mayor Charles King announced the city has just received an $800,000 community development block grant. We are told the sewer plant is more than 50 years old and can't be repaired.

Something needs to be done quickly.

"Our existing sewer plant has out lived its existing life and is in dire straits right now. It could collapse and go under at any time,” said Mayor King.

Mayor King says all the funding necessary for a 40 year loan, to build a new sewer plant, has been secured. We are told customers will see a small increase on their bills to pay off the debt.

"Well, the real winners in this grant is the citizens of Hawesville because that gives us enough funding that we can borrow money,” Mayor King explained.

Mayor King says bids will soon be advertised and construction will begin shortly after that. He hopes the project will be completed in the next two years.

