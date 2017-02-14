Extended Highlight: Drake University vs University of Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Extended Highlight: Drake University vs University of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN

The University of Evansville Aces Men's basketball team defeated the Drake University Bulldogs on Tuesday, 87-70.

With this victory, the Aces' win streak is now at four. The Aces' will travel for its game to Bradley University on Saturday.

