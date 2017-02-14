Tax cut could be on the way for Henderson property owners

If you own property in the city of Henderson, your tax rate could soon be lowered.

That was the hot topics at Tuesday's Henderson City Commission meeting.

Almost everyone on the commission agrees, property taxes in the city are too high and something needs to be done to make those taxes more competitive with neighboring cities.

"For the first time, I think we've got an opportunity to cut taxes for the people who pay the bulk of the bills and that's the property tax dollars," said Henderson City Commissioner Robert Pruitt.

Pruitt is the one pushing the commission to reduce Henderson's property tax rate. He would like to see the commission cut the revenue by $1 million over two years.

He believes the city has enough of a surplus to make that happen.

"There comes a point where there's enough and you can give the people who pay the bills a break every once in a while," said Pruitt.

Under Pruitt's plan, those who own property valued at $100,000 would get a $38 break on their tax bill.

While commissioners wouldn't agree on a number, they did agree the city's rate is too high.

One commissioner gave this rate comparison: He says neighboring Owensboro's property tax rate is 25.9% while Henderson's is 61.1%.

"$500,000 I think is a good starting point," said Henderson City Commissioner Austin Vowels. "We talked about it a little today. I don't think it does enough to shift the burden. I think in the long run we're going to need to find some other source of revenue to replace a cut to property taxes."

Henderson Mayor Steve Austin was hesitant to support Pruitt's plan, saying he's more in favor of looking into a more comprehensive plan.

"I've never heard of cities cutting taxes," said Pruitt. "I've just never heard of it. Henderson may be the first, I don't know. I've never heard of them cutting property taxes. They cut like incentives to bring business in, but to cut everybody's property taxes at once, this is historical."

Property taxes in Henderson go into the city's general fund to pay for things like salaries.

The commission has until June to decide on a plan.

