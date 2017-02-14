State Road 57 reopened after crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

State Road 57 reopened after crash

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Both lanes of State Road 57 were shut down between the intersection of Green River Road and 57, and the intersection of Ruston Lane and 57 because of a crash involving a semi.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, right across from Frontier Restaurant.

There's no word what caused the crash or if anyone is hurt.

The area has since been reopened.

