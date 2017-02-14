State Road 57 reopened after crash

Both lanes of State Road 57 were shut down between the intersection of Green River Road and 57, and the intersection of Ruston Lane and 57 because of a crash involving a semi.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, right across from Frontier Restaurant.

There's no word what caused the crash or if anyone is hurt.

The area has since been reopened.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.