Residents fed up after another water main break, replacement project scheduled

After another water main break on the north side of Evansville, neighbors tell us they're fed up.

"Oh my gosh, come look outside it happened again," Resident Gary Frayser said.

Frayser has lived off north Heidlebach for 30 years. He says Monday's water main break makes this the 11th one in the neighborhood since he's lived there.

"Oh no it was worst," Frayser said. "It was the second worst one we've had. Really really bad one."

And every time, residents are under a boil order for at least three to five days.

Evansville Water and Sewer Department officials tells 14 News they're addressing the problem.

A $1.5 million water replacement line project is scheduled for 2018. It includes replacing 12-inch water lines starting at the intersection of north Heidlebach and Morgan Avenue, crossing Diamond Avenue until it reaches Olmstead Street, and then east toward Stringtown Road.

"We can see where its buckling up sidewalks and streets," Frayser said. "This street is getting dangerous to drive on."

Right now officials aren't sure when work will begin. They're hoping in the Spring or Fall of 2018.

