More than 50 Indiana State troopers are ready to go solo

A big day for 54 probationary Indiana State troopers. They headed to Indianapolis to pick up their very own patrol cars.

We're told they've been working hard for the last nine months. They spent six months in the academy, and the last three months training with other troopers. Now the Indiana State Police say they are ready to serve and protect their community.

Sgt. Todd Ringle tells us it's a tremendous honor to be handed the keys to your first patrol car.

"It is a very rewarding feeling to be able to get in that car all by yourself and go to work and do something you dreamed about doing for a long time," says Ringle.

During the squad car ceremony this afternoon, the State Police Chaplain said a safety prayer for each new trooper. Five of them will be serving counties in the Tri-State. Tomorrow, they'll start working solo as Indiana State Troopers.

