Henderson floral shop busy for its 54th Valentine's Day

For many, Valentine's Day is spent with your significant other.

For a Henderson business, it's a busy day spent with the whole family. O'Daniel's Floral Shop on Elm Street in downtown Henderson has served the community for 54 years.

Bettye and Rick O'Daniel tell us their children, cousins, and even grandchildren will take off work and school to make sure all customers get their bouquets delivered on time.

"There's a lot of things going on here today," Owner Rick O'Daniel said with a smile.

Rick, along with the help of others, hand-make each bouquet.

"We've got about eight trucks today," O'Daniel said. "We're just hauling them out. Busy busy, that's right."

The grandchildren not old enough to drive will walk to make deliveries, as long as the destination is within several blocks.

"The look on people's faces," Colton Evans described what it's like to make people's day when he walks to a delivery. "When they see someone sent them flowers, they get excited, and they're shocked. I've been doing it since the sixth grade, and I take off every year."

"We couldn't do it without them," Bettye O'Daniel told us. "Some of the family's been here all night working with their dad, and they all come in on this special day every year."

For the O'Daniels, Valentine's Day is all about working together.

