NE Dubois High School students take teen dating violence

Most people wear red or pink on valentines day- but not the students of NE Dubois High school.

Tuesday they rocked bright orange for a national initiative called "orange for love".

North East Dubois social worker, Paige Mundy, says statistics show three out of every four students are going to experience some form of teen dating violence.

"That's a scary statistic, I think a lot of times teens don't even know what they're looking for, they don't even realize they're in that type of relationship, and so we're trying to show what an abusive relationship looks like," said Paige Mundy.

The district's Youth Administrative committee discusses problems in the schools, and dating violence was at the top of the list.

"We've talked to all of the students from all four of the schools and all of them are pretty well telling us that it is happening," said Natural Helpers Club leader, Natosha Beckman.

"I think the violence of talking about it, calling bad names that is very important here because that does happen but I think the physical abuse happens more out of school, said student Paige Andrews.

North East Dubois High School students from the Natural Helpers Club came up with creative ways to get the message across that dating violence, in any form, isn't acceptable.

Lining the school's walls are posters about relationships, positive notes, shirt pins, and even pull tabs with a number to call to talk to someone.

