City looks at Legion Park for possible street soccer court location

Some Owensboro athletes are one step closer to having their own place to play street soccer.

They used to play at tennis courts between the two Owensboro middle schools, but they lost those courts when the school started constructing its new track. Now they hope to have their own personalized court here in Legion Park.

They've been working with the parks department for a few months making sure no detail was left behind for this first of its kind court in Owensboro. The parks department presented a list of possible locations for the new court several months ago at a work session and today came back with the finalized list with the tennis court here at Legion park making the top spot. The athletes hope a new home base will bring more attention to this sport.

Commissioners agreed to move forward and bring this up as a municipal order. The city would pay around $5,000 in this plan which would help get the goals and stripes for the new court.

