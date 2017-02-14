Daviess Co. students learn how to make pizza

It's always a good day when pizza is involved.

Special services students at Meadow Land Elementary in Daviess County tried the on the chef's hat and learned how to make their own pizza. Exactly 10 pepperonis and a lot of cheese was on the menu for these students.

Pizza by the Guy on Highway 54 allows the students to come each year.

Teachers say this trip gives them the opportunity to work on manners outside the classroom and introduce them to different career opportunities. But of course if you ask the students, their favorite part is eating that pizza they just made.

"The kitchen has all of the stuff. I put pepperonis and that is it, and I come and sit and eat my food," student Corbin Feldman says.

After lunch, students headed over to the Edge Ice Center to learn team building skills by playing some broom ball.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.