SUV used in Henderson Co. chase stolen from for sale home

Smith is talking to law enforcement officers seconds before jumping into the water (WFIE)

New details about a burglary suspect that led Henderson County deputies on a high-speed chase on Monday.

Deputies say, James Smith, 22-years-old, stole an SUV from a home on Tscharner Road in Henderson. He was driving that SUV in the chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, crossed the Twin Bridges, then crashed into the water.

+Police chase crosses Twin Bridges, ends in water

Our cameras were there to catch video you'll see only on 14 News of Smith jumping off the top of the sinking SUV.

The real estate agent of the home on Tscharner Road, says that Smith was no stranger to the agency. He's been to a few showings at the home where he stole the SUV from.

Teena Weiland, an ERA realtor, said her agents showed this home to Smith last week. Then, during a showing of the house over the weekend, an agent noticed a door had been broken into.

The Sheriff's Office says Smith left his own car in the garage and stole the homeowner's SUV. Weiland says Smith actually drove the SUV to a showing at another house on Monday.

It was at the later showing where Weiland notified Sheriff deputies and Smith he took off. He led authorities on a high-speed chase from Wathen Lane, over the twin bridges, ultimately ending in the water near Ellis Park.

"Yeah, it was a pretty unbelievable thing," explained Weiland. "For a young man to even risk his life, an unusual day in real estate. I've been doing this for 23 years."

We are told deputies are still investigating to see if more items were stolen from the home on Tscharner Road.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.