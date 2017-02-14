Crews trying to figure out what caused Hopkins Co. house fire

Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire in Hopkins County.

It started around 9 a.m. Tuesday on South Main Street in Earlington.

It appears to have started in a laundry storage room.

Several crews were called in to help battle the flames and the house appears to be a total loss, but thankfully no one was home at the time.

The Red Cross has been called to help the family.

