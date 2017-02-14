Residents: Improved communication from waste district officials needed

The recycling center is working with the public in discussing possible ways to help with recycling in the county.

Scott Anslinger, Warrick County Solid Waste District Superintendent, says the current plan expired a couple years ago. So, right now the county is working on a new one and they hope members of the community will help them create it.

Members in the meeting were expressing their thoughts and concerns saying that communication between the solid waste district and the community is so important. Residents also said education about recycling is just as important because people simply don't know about it.

The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2017, at 3 p.m. in room B of the Boonville Library.

