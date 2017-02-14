Mom pleads guilty in 2015 arson case

An Evansville mom accused of of trying to trap her own daughter inside a burning building, has pleaded guilty.

Authorities say April Hostettler set the fire on Rodenberg Avenue in June of 2015.

Court records show she was set to go to trial Tuesday, but instead pleaded guilty to arson, criminal confinement, and resisting law enforcement.

In April of 2016, Hostettler pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the same charges.

A sentencing date is not yet available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.