Mom pleads guilty in 2015 arson case

Praying for a hometown hero. Thursday night, people came together to pray for motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden of Owensboro.More >>
It is one of the highest ranked schools in the country and was ranked as the 7th most challenging high school in the country by the Washington Post.More >>
Dispatch confirms police are on the scene of possible shooting. It happened in the area of Delaware and Lafayette.More >>
A Daviess County deputy who was arrested last month for assault has been terminated.More >>
Snoz passed away this week. He was 94-years-old and was the last living vet who helped create the Memorial Day Crosses tradition.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.More >>
It took the life of Astronaut Neil Armstrong's little girl in 1962, and since then very little progress has been made in defeating a deadly form of childhood cancer.More >>
