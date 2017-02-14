New pie shop coming to Evansville

A new pie restaurant will soon be coming to Evansville.

It's called the Be Happy Pie Company.

At the Area Planning commission meeting Tuesday, owner-baker Jenny Lamble tells us there are just a few minor things to work out before she will be officially able to move into her new space.

Her pie shop will be located on the west side, along Mount Vernon Road, across from the Wesselman's.

She will offer over a dozen flavors of pies, including the signature, Be Happy Cherry.

She hopes to open sometime in the Spring.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.