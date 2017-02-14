Joe Downs & Mike Blake discuss the rise, fall, and future of Tig - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Joe Downs & Mike Blake discuss the rise, fall, and future of Tiger Woods

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It takes an extraordinary athlete to change the foundation of a sport which it was built on, and Tiger Woods did just that.

Woods' reign in the PGA may never be duplicated again.

Joe Downs and Mike Blake sit down to discuss the legacy of Woods and where his career took a turn for the worst.

